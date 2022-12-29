 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
5G services to be launched in Odisha before 2023 Republic Day celebrations: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dec 29, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

Asserting that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said 5G services will be launched in the eastern state before the Republic Day celebrations next year.

In an apparent reference to the ruling BJD in the state, Vaishnaw also said "now, no one can make an allegation that the Centre is neglecting Odisha's telecom sector".

"The Modi government has sanctioned a total of Rs 5,600 crore for telecom services in Odisha, and 5G services will be launched in the state before the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2023," he said.

Vaishnaw, the minister of railways, communications, electronics and information technology, said a survey was recently conducted in all villages of Odisha where mobile towers are not available.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed officials to ensure high-quality 4G and 5G services in all villages," the minister said.

Vaishnaw had in October said that 5G services would be available in at least four cities of Odisha by March 2023, and 80 per cent area of the state will have access to the upgraded network by the end of the next year.