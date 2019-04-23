App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

59% voter turnout till 5 pm in Gujarat; PM Modi, Shah cast vote

According to the latest data released by the Election Commission (EC), 58.96 per cent of the total registered voters across Gujarat cast their ballots between 7 am and 5 am, a figure lower than 2014.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

An estimated 59 per cent voter turnout was registered till 5 pm Tuesday for the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, where polling was by and large peaceful barring a few stray incidents, said officials.

Key political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, party veteran L K Advani, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Congress leader Ahmed Pateland Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani exercised their franchise at different places in the state.

According to the latest data released by the Election Commission (EC), 58.96 per cent of the total registered voters across Gujarat cast their ballots between 7 am and 5 am, a figure lower than 2014.

In the 2014 polls, the total voting percentage was 63.6 per cent in the home state of Modi.

related news

Barring a few incidents, the polling remained largely peaceful, said the officials.

In Junagadh, two persons were arrested by the police for allegedly threatening voters in the Ambedkarnagar area of the city, said the officials, who swung into action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

"Based on a complaint given by local Congress leaders, the police rushed to the spot and arrested two persons who can be seen in the video," said Junagadh collector Sourabh Pardhi.

In Dahod, a mob of around 20 people barged into a polling booth at Zalod and allegedly beat up two persons who were deployed there for election duty, said the police, adding no one has been arrested yet in the case.

In another incident, workers of the Congress and the BJP engaged in a brawl at Dhanikhunt polling booth in Fatehpura taluka of Dahod district, said the police.

After casting his vote, Shah, the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar, urged people to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise during the "festival of democracy".

According to Gujarat's Additional Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Manek, some EVM machines were replaced after they experienced technical problems during polling.

"Some EVM machines malfunctioned in some parts of the state. We quickly replaced them. Voting was not affected by this," said Manek.

A detailed report about such EVMs will be released after the voting gets over in the evening, he said.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: CSK Opt to Bowl, Har ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Vijender Singh boxes his way into the Congress

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya ...

IPL 2019: David Warner’s fans love him, but his daughters love him m ...

Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Priyanka Chopra Showers Praise on Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan Enthralle ...

IIT-Bombay Draws Criticism for Calling People Who Vote for BJP 'Stupid ...

Sunny Deol Joins BJP, Wants Another Term For PM Modi

'Casting Director' Who Morphed Women Pics with Mobile App Held

Mass Burial Held For Victims Of Sri Lanka Bombings

E-Buzz: Mohit Chauhan Recreates Bulla Ki Jaana

After #BoycottVistara Began Trending, Vistara Sent Officials to Apolog ...

Footage Captured Suspected Bomber Strolling Into Sri Lankan Church Mom ...

PM Modi Opened Bank Accounts, Congress Will Deposit Rs 72,000 in Them: ...

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,600 as bank ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Mirae Asset Focused Fund: All you need to know

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth left at ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.