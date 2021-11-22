MARKET NEWS

English
58 Aadhaar Seva Kendras out of planned 166 functional now: UIDAI CEO Saurav Garg

Residents can visit these Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) for Aadhaar enrolment and updation services like change in address and corrections.

Moneycontrol News
November 22, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
On the discussion table is “expanding use of Aadhaar to boost Digital Economy”, the development of “Aadhaar as an International Digital Identity Standard” as well as usage of smart devices as a “universal authenticator” for Aadhaar (Image Source: Getty Images)

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made 58 out of the planned 166 Aadhaar Seva Kendras operational till now, a top official of the organisation said.

UIDAI plans to operate 166 ASKs in 122 cities throughout India. So far the establishment of 58 ASKs has been completed and they have started functioning, UIDAI CEO Saurav Garg said at the launch of an ASK in Ghaziabad.

"All the ASKs are air-conditioned, designed with adequate seating capacity and also divyang-friendly," he added.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation V K Singh jointly inaugurated the 5th ASK in Uttar Pradesh at Ghaziabad on Sunday, an official statement said.

The ASK has a capacity to handle requests from 1,000 residents per day. Chandrasekhar said the use of Aadhaar for direct benefit transfer schemes has led to saving of Rs 1.78 lakh crore of public money. Singh, who is also Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Ghaziabad, said this centre will make Aadhaar-related services for residents easier.

Singh, who is also Lok Sabha member of Parliament from Ghaziabad, said this centre will make Aadhaar-related services for residents easier.

"Now people can update their Aadhaar and also enroll for Aadhaar at the centre," Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Aadhaar #Aadhaar Seva Kendras #Current Affairs #India #Saurav Garg #UIDAI
first published: Nov 22, 2021 08:19 am

