57,381 in 24 hours: India records highest single-day recovery from COVID-19

Community health workers screen a man for COVID-19 symptoms in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. India's coronavirus death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India has reached a record 57,381 recoveries in the past 24 hours – the highest in a single day, data from the Health Ministry showed. The overall recovery rate has now crossed 70 percent, where over half of all Indian states and union territories (UTs) have crossed the 50 percent recovery rate mark, and 12 states and UTs have even exceeded the national average.

As many as 18,08,936 patients have so far recovered and were discharged from hospitals and home isolation (for mild and moderate cases), taking the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases to 11,40,716, as on August 15, the ministry said.

Further, India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has been maintained below the global average – on a continuous positive slide and currently stands at 1.94 percent.

Besides this, India has conducted more than 2.85 crore cumulative COVID-19 tests till August 15, where 8,68,679 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Tests are being facilitated at 1,465 labs in the country; which include 968 government labs and 497 private labs, it added.

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 16

So far, India has recorded more than 25.8 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 49,980 deaths, according to the Health Ministry's latest update at 8.00 am on August 16. Of these, more than 6.7 lakh are active cases while over 18.6 lakh have recovered.

On August 15, India became the third country to have registered 25 lakh or more COVID-19 case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address on August 15, said that vaccination against COVID-19 in India will begin as soon as scientists approve the vaccine candidates currently under development.