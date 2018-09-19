56% Indians are optimistic about the economy versus 83% in 2017: Pew Survey

India is facing a severe economic crisis as fuel prices are at record highs and rupee has touched a fresh low against the dollar. To add fuel to the fire, the confidence among citizens regarding their economy is also falling.

According to a survey done by Pew Research Center, the number of Indians who have confidence in the economy has drastically fallen in the past one year. In 2017, 83 percent respondents thought that India’s economy was in a good condition, while only 56 percent think things are going well in 2018.

This is the steepest fall in confidence among all surveyed countries. This is more worrying as the general trend among participants regarding their economy in the 27 countries surveyed was positive.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the 2008 global financial crisis. This survey shows that after a decade, countries have recovered from the shock, so has the public. The mood of the citizens of the hardest-hit economies has rebounded.

Close to 78 percent Germans believe their economic conditions are good, while 65 percent Americans are positive about their economies.

Other countries that saw a fall in confidence among citizens were Russia, Brazil and South Africa. These emerging countries are expected to be future economic giants, but the survey displays weak confidence of their own people.

Indians were optimistic about the quality of life that their next generations will lead. At least 66 percent of the participants believed that their children would be better off financially.

However, in the advanced economies, a median of a mere 34 percent people believe that their children will be financially better placed than themselves. In the US, 33 percent people were optimistic about the prospects of their children.