App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

56% Indians are optimistic about the economy versus 83% in 2017: Pew Survey

This is the steepest fall in confidence among all surveyed countries. This is more worrying as the general trend among participants regarding their economy in the 27 countries surveyed was positive

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India is facing a severe economic crisis as fuel prices are at record highs and rupee has touched a fresh low against the dollar. To add fuel to the fire, the confidence among citizens regarding their economy is also falling.

According to a survey done by Pew Research Center, the number of Indians who have confidence in the economy has drastically fallen in the past one year. In 2017, 83 percent respondents thought that India’s economy was in a good condition, while only 56 percent think things are going well in 2018.

This is the steepest fall in confidence among all surveyed countries. This is more worrying as the general trend among participants regarding their economy in the 27 countries surveyed was positive.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the 2008 global financial crisis. This survey shows that after a decade, countries have recovered from the shock, so has the public. The mood of the citizens of the hardest-hit economies has rebounded.

related news

Close to 78 percent Germans believe their economic conditions are good, while 65 percent Americans are positive about their economies.

Other countries that saw a fall in confidence among citizens were Russia, Brazil and South Africa. These emerging countries are expected to be future economic giants, but the survey displays weak confidence of their own people.

Indians were optimistic about the quality of life that their next generations will lead. At least 66 percent of the participants believed that their children would be better off financially.

However, in the advanced economies, a median of a mere 34 percent people believe that their children will be financially better placed than themselves. In the US, 33 percent people were optimistic about the prospects of their children.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:19 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.