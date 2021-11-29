557 Women Officers have been granted permanent commission in Indian Army: Mos Defense Ajay Bhatt

The apex court had directed that within three months, all serving SSC women officers have to be considered for PCs irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service. Image (PTI)

Minister of State (MoS) Defense Ajay Bhatt on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament informed the Rajya Sabha that 557 Women Officers have been granted Permanent Commission in the Indian Army post the Supreme Court order on February 17, 2020.

Bhatt further in a written reply to DMK MP Shanmugam's question also informed that there was no delay in granting permanent commission to any women officer.

On being asked when all the 72 officers will be granted Permanent Commission, Bhatt replied, "63 eligible Women Officers have been granted Permanent Commission as on November 25 2021 in compliance of the judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court".

However, the Supreme Court on November 22 had asked the Army to have a re-look into the case of Women Short Service Commission Officers, who were denied permanent commission as they failed to get threshold 60 per cent marks after being assessed on the basis of UAC-based evaluation system.

The top court was hearing a plea of nearly half a dozen women officers, who have claimed that they have been denied a permanent commission as they were assessed on the basis of a faulty UAC system. It gave the Centre and the Army time till December 10 to have a relook into the issue.

On November 12, the court had threatened the Army with contempt action against it and its Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane over non-compliance with its earlier orders after which the defence force had agreed to grant PC to all of its eligible women officers.

Last year in a landmark verdict, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted a permanent commission, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women".

The apex court had directed that within three months, all serving SSC women officers have to be considered for PCs irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service.