Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 09:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

55% polling recorded in Karnataka's Jayanagar assembly segment

The assembly elections were held on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An estimated 55 percent polling was recorded in the Jayangar Assembly constituency of Karnataka on Monday, election officials said.

The assembly elections were held on May 12, but poll in Jayanagar was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate BN Vijayakumar, who was holding the seat. Of the over two lakh voters in the constituency, a total of 1,11,689 voters exercised their franchise, officials said.

BJP's B N Prahlad, brother of Vijaykumar,and senior Congress leader and former minister Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy were locked in a direct contest for the seat.

In all, nineteen candidates were in the fray.

The Janata Dal (Secular) had on June 5 pulled out its candidate and extended the party's support to its ruling coalition partner, the Congress.

Both the Congress and JD(S) had fielded candidates against each other, despite being coalition partners, in the recent election to the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in the city.

Congress candidate Munirathna had won the seat,relegating the JD(S) candidate to a distant third behind BJP.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 08:32 pm

