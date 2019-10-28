App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 02:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

55 lakh workers to benefit from increased minimum wages notified by Delhi govt: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said employees will also get dearness allowance for the months of April to September, besides a Diwali bonus of one month's salary.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around 55 lakh workers in the city will benefit from the increased minimum wages that have been notified by the Delhi government following the Supreme Court's recent order, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said employees will also get dearness allowance for the months of April to September, besides a Diwali bonus of one month's salary.

He said 44 employers' associations had filed a petition against the Delhi government's previous notification to increase minimum wages.

Close

Later, the high court struck down the notification and the government challenged it in the Supreme Court, the chief minister added.

related news

"On October 14, 2019, the Supreme Court gave order in favour of the Delhi government on minimum wages.

"We have notified increased minimum wages," the chief minister said.

The move will be effective in reducing poverty and dealing with the economic slowdown, he said, adding that the step will lead to an increase in demand and production, and generate employment.

The enhanced minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month.

The government has removed 1,373 contractors so far for not paying minimum wages to their workers.

"We had run two special drives and booked over 100 employers for violating minimum wages rules.

"Six contractors were registered under cases of cheating," Kejriwal said.

He said Delhi has the highest minimum wages in the country.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 28, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.