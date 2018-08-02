'5,427 missing children tracked via Khoya-Paya since 2015'

A total of 5,427 missing children have been tracked and rescued with the help of 'Khoya-Paya' web portal since its inception in 2015, the Rajya Sabha was told today. The portal is a citizen-based website to exchange information on missing and rescued children.

According to the data by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 68,874, 60,443 and 63,407 children were reported missing during the year 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Replying to a question, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Virendra Kumar said the ministry has collaborated with radio channels and produced jingles on Khoya-Paya.

"The Khoya-Paya portal was launched on June 2, 2015. Total number of children tracked and rescued since its inception to till date using the Khoya-Paya citizen corner of Trackchild is 5,427.

"The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD)also collaborated with the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO). Various slogans on Khoya-Paya were publicised on the walls in villages as part of the campaign on missing children," he said.

The highest number of children (1,971) were tracked in Uttar Pradesh followed by Delhi (360 children), the minister added.