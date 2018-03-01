App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
| Source: Moneycontrol.com

50,000 housing societies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region to fall under GST net

Transfer fees which are paid by incoming and outgoing members to the society, contribute to the society's annual turnover.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Around 70,000 co-operative Housing Societies (CHS) in Maharashtra will have to register under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime as their annual turnover (collections) is likely to exceed the Rs 20-lakh mark, according to a report by The Times of India.

Out of the 70,000 such societies, as many as 50,000 are in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), senior co-operative officials have confirmed.

Transfer fee, which is paid by incoming and outgoing members to the society, contributes to the society's annual turnover.

The model bylaws under the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act has placed a cap of Rs 25,000 on such transfer fees. However, in reality, the fees exceed the limit and run into lakhs, the report states.

related news

Ramesh Prabhu, chairman of the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association told the newspaper, “In such instances, any transfer fee paid to the society by the new owner on exchange of ownership of flat will be taxable under GST at 18%.”

After a society is registered under the GST regime, it must comply with the provisions of the reverse charge mechanism.

Under this mechanism, if the society makes payments to unregistered service providers such as cleaners, plumbers and electricians, the society will have to bear 18 percent GST on such transactions and must file relevant forms on the GSTN portal.

Government had earlier stated that GST will be levied on maintenance charges collected from house owners only if the society’s annual collection is Rs 20 lakh or more and the monthly maintenance charge is more than Rs 5,000 per member.

tags #Current Affairs #Economy #goods and services tax (GST) #India #mumbai #Real Estate

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC