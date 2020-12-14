500 million COVID-19 vaccine shots may be available in India by March

India could access nearly 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines subject to regulatory approvals by March 2021, as per an analysis.

Five vaccine candidates are under different phases of clinical trials in the country. Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker, is already mass-producing and stockpiling AstraZeneca's Covishield shot. Meanwhile, Indian biotech players Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are developing their own vaccine candidates. They are expected to submit the safety and efficacy data of their vaccine candidate against the novel coronavirus infection for approval with the drug regulator, reported The Economic Times.

Besides, Dr Reddy's Laboratories-Gamaleya Institute and Genova are also expected to apply for approval with India’s drug regulator, said the report.

US drug maker Pfizer has already applied for emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

The total capacity of these drug makers to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines by March is expected to be around 500 million doses, said the report.

As per the report, the SII’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla said he was confident that India can start its initial vaccine roll out by January 2021. However, the company expects a full-fledged approval to come by March, 2021, said the CEO. The pharmaceutical firm has already manufactured 40 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Reddy’s is expected to distribute 100 million doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, while Bharat Biotech has a total capacity to manufacture 30 million vaccine shots, said the report citing data from publicly available documents.

Also, Genova and Zydus Cadila are also building capacity to manufacture vaccines against COVID-19 disease, said the report.

India has recorded 98,84,100 confirmed COVID- 19 cases so far, including 1,43,355 deaths. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93,88,159 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.98 percent. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 3.57 percent of the total caseload, the union ministry data stated.