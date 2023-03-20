 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

500 high mast flags installed across Delhi making it 'city of Tricolours': Kailash Gahlot

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

Presenting the Outcome Budget in the Delhi Assembly, he said nearly 2.06 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across the national capital for public safety.

New Delhi, Mar 20 A total of 500 high mast flags have been installed across Delhi, making it a city of Tricolours, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.

Presenting the Outcome Budget in the Delhi Assembly, he said nearly 2.06 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across the national capital for public safety. The Outcome Budget for 2022-23 showed that out of 37 critical indicators of the Public Works department, 68 per cent were ”on track”.

The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 as a tool linking the budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects; and final deliverables from the citizens’ perspective.

”It makes us immensely proud to share that 2.06 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in common places for general public safety, across all Assembly constituencies. Thanks to this initiative, Delhiites are safer and better able to tackle crime.