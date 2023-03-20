500 high mast flags installed across Delhi making it 'city of Tricolours': Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Mar 20 A total of 500 high mast flags have been installed across Delhi, making it a city of Tricolours, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.

Presenting the Outcome Budget in the Delhi Assembly, he said nearly 2.06 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across the national capital for public safety. The Outcome Budget for 2022-23 showed that out of 37 critical indicators of the Public Works department, 68 per cent were ”on track”.

The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 as a tool linking the budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects; and final deliverables from the citizens’ perspective.

”It makes us immensely proud to share that 2.06 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in common places for general public safety, across all Assembly constituencies. Thanks to this initiative, Delhiites are safer and better able to tackle crime.

"Making Delhi a 'City of Tricolours', 500 high mast flags have been installed across constituencies to commemorate 75 years of Independence," Gahlot said in the Delhi Assembly. The report said 2.06 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed against the target of 2.80 lakh cameras in common public places for general public safety up to December, 2022."The PWD is working relentlessly to build flyovers, footover bridges and redevelop roads to be par with European standards. By installing an unmatched number of CCTVs throughout the city, the Arvind Kejriwal government has made Delhi safer for us all."

96% unauthorised colonies in Delhi covered with regular water supply: Economic survey As per the vision of CM, we aspire to make Delhi roads as beautiful as the best roads across European nations. A key pilot project in this regard – the redevelopment of 16 road stretches under the Streetscaping initiative has been completed,” Gahlot said. It also said 100 per cent work of widening of bridges on Najafgarh Drain at NH-10 at Nangloi had been completed by December last year while the work of extension of flyover from Ashram Flyover to DND Flyover has been completed by December last year.

PTI