Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

50 students, detained during protests at Jamia, released by police

The students were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As many as 50 students, who were detained during protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in New Delhi on December 15, were released in the early hours of December 16, the police has said.

While 35 of these students were released from the Kalkaji police station, 15 were released from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The students were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

Earlier on December 15 night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

The commission also directed the officer to file a compliance report by 3.00 pm on December 16.

In the order, DMC Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said failure to implement it will attract appropriate action.

Protesters torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with the police in New Friends Colony, near JMI, during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them. However, videos of purported police firing, injured students in the university bathroom as well as footage of them bleeding emerged on the social media.

However, the Delhi Police has refuted reports of any casualty during these clashes.

Following the arson on roads, police entered the university campus, where tension prevailed as several persons were detained for alleged involvement in the violence.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Dec 16, 2019 07:30 am

tags #Citizenship Act #Current Affairs #India #New Delhi

