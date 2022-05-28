English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    50% of rural households have access to tap water connections: Jal Shakti Ministry

    The Jal Shakti Ministry said Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Haryana have already achieved 100 per cent household water connections.

    PTI
    May 28, 2022 / 07:39 PM IST
    The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to empower Panchayati Raj Institutions and communities by engaging them in water supply schemes. (Representative Image)

    The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to empower Panchayati Raj Institutions and communities by engaging them in water supply schemes. (Representative Image)

    India has achieved the milestone of 50 per cent of rural households having access to tap water connections, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Saturday. In a statement, the ministry said Goa, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry and Haryana have already achieved 100 per cent household water connections.

    Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Bihar have coverage of more than 90 per cent of the households and are progressing fast towards attaining the status of 'Har Ghar Jal'. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to empower Panchayati Raj Institutions and communities by engaging them in water supply schemes.

    Over 9.59 crore rural households spread across states and union territories are getting water within their premises, it said. The ministry said as on May 27, all households in 108 districts, 1,222 blocks, 71,667 gram panchayats and 1,51,171 villages have been provided with drinking water through taps.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Jal Shakti Ministry #rural households #Tap water connections
    first published: May 28, 2022 07:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.