50 lakh household toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat:government

As many as 50 lakh individual household toilets (IHHT) have been constructed and another 7.62 lakh toilets are under construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

Puri said in Lok Sabha that the SBM-U mainly aims at making urban India free from open defecation and achieving 100 percent scientific management of municipal solid waste in all 4,041 statutory towns of the country.

"Under SBM-U, 50,04,098 units of individual household toilets have been constructed and another 7,62,556 units are under construction," he said during Question Hour.

The minister said the number of community and public toilets constructed was 3,78,444 seats while another 35,599 such seats were under construction.

He said most of the beneficiaries of the IHHT and nearly 100 per cent beneficiaries of community toilets were residents of slum area.