MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

50 lakh could be infected in third wave in Maharashtra: Minister

Talking to reporters at Buldhana, the minister said a third wave could have eight lakh active cases at its peak.

PTI
June 26, 2021 / 08:56 AM IST
Representational image

Representational image

As many as 50 lakh people including five lakh children could be infected in Maharashtra in a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, state Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne said.

Talking to reporters at Buldhana, the minister said a third wave could have eight lakh active cases at its peak.

"About five lakh children may be infected, of which 2.5 lakh may need admission in government hospitals. All these possibilities were discussed during this week's cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

The Maharashtra government was taking steps to face a possible third wave by ramping up health infrastructure, ensuring adequate stock of medicines and keeping ready healthcare staff including pediatriacians for deployment, Shingne added.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: Jun 26, 2021 08:56 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.