App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2019 02:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

50 former MPs yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi

The government is contemplating taking action against them under the amended Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, which ensures swift eviction

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Around 50 ex-MPs are yet to vacate their official bungalows in Lutyens' Delhi, even five months after the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

According to sources, the government is contemplating taking action against them under the amended Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, which ensures swift eviction.

The amended law empowers government to issue showcause notice, seeking reply of unauthorised occupants within three days, the duration reduced from 15 days, as mandated under the previous law.

Close

"Around 50 former Lok Sabha MPs have not still vacated their official bungalows located in Lutyens' Delhi. If they fail to vacate in some days, strict action, including forceful eviction, will be taken," sources told PTI.

related news

On August 19, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee headed by C R Patil had ordered around 200 ex-MPs, who did not vacate their bungalows, to give up the facility within a week and disconnect their power, water and cooking gas connections within three days.

Since the committee's order, most of the ex-MPs have vacated their official bungalows. But, 50 former MPs are, however, yet to vacate their bungalows.

According to rules, former MPs have to vacate their respective bungalows within one month of dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on May 25 dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet after the Modi government was formed for a second term.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 6, 2019 02:04 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.