App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

50 European Parliament members write to PM Modi; complain against AFSPA, pellet guns in J&K

The members cited the case of a 19-month-old pellet victim from Shopian district, Hiba Nisar, who was injured in November last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Fifty members of the European Parliament have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an end to use of pellet guns for crowd control and the repeal of laws like AFSPA and PSA in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We, the undersigned, in our capacity as elected Members of the European Parliament, are writing to you to express our grave concern about the past and ongoing human rights violations against people in Kashmir, as reported in a recent OHCHR1 report," the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) said in a joint letter, dated 25 March, to the Prime Minister.

The members cited the case of a 19-month-old pellet victim from Shopian district, Hiba Nisar, who was injured in November last year.

"We particularly note the tragic case of 19-month old child who was gravely injured by a pellet gun (BBC report). We are concerned that the Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act 1990 (AFSPA) and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act 1978 (PSA) give security forces virtual immunity against prosecution for any human rights violation," the letter read.

related news

The members demanded the use of pellet guns be stopped immediately, further asking the government to bring all relevant Indian laws into compliance with international human rights standards.

The European Parliamentarians said the government should "provide full and effective reparation and rehabilitation to those who have been injured by pellet-firing shotguns, and to the families of those killed."

They asked the government to establish independent and impartial investigations into all "accidents where the use of pellet-firing shotguns led to deaths or serious injuries."
First Published on Mar 28, 2019 05:26 pm

tags #AFSPA #India #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

'Nyay' scheme poses 'fiscal challenge' to India's economy: Arvind Pana ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent PM Narendra Modi's momentum

We will 'remonetise' what Modi 'demonetised', says Rahul Gandhi

Drinking water and pollution among top ten priorities for the urban In ...

Top jobs in technology, analytics, cybersecurity to be most in demand ...

Closing Bell: Nifty ends March F&O expiry 1% higher, Sensex surges 412 ...

Despite recent rally, midcap index in the red for 2019; 60 stocks give ...

These two Nifty mid-cap stocks rose nearly 100% in one year

This stock was the best performer on Nifty Bank in FY19

Picking Tejasvi Surya instead of Tejaswini angers BJP Bangalore South ...

Brexit: Theresa May’s de facto deputy, former London mayor, Cabinet ...

Airaa movie review: Nayanthara’s terrific performance holds together ...

Successful A-SAT test announcement shows PM, BJP keen to shift narrati ...

Rahul Gandhi's NYAY a test on fiscal prudence: Economy must be strong ...

Premier League: Manchester United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as club ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Realme, Honor, Poco and more: Smartphone sub brands are the latest fad ...

Notebook Mid Movie Review: Pranutan and Zaheer are average in this bea ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...

Tiger Shroff grooving on Hrithik Roshan's song from K3G is better than ...

PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi stirs up the Godhra Riots in this new t ...

Priyanka Chopra's new chat show gives us an inside view of her LA home ...

Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her w ...

Kesari box office: Akshay Kumar's film quickest to enter 100 crore in ...

IPL Points Table 2019: Updated team standings after KKR vs KXIP match
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.