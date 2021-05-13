MARKET NEWS

50 employees of Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive, says Joint MD Suchitra Ella

Ella said as many as 18 states received Covaxin though in smaller shipments.

PTI
May 13, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
Representative image


Bharat Biotech's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella's tweet saying 50 of their employees tested positive for COVID received bouquets and brickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was saving lives while a few questioned as to why the staff were not vaccinated.
