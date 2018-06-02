50% decline in theft cases across Northern Railway in 2018

The number of theft cases across the Northern Railways has reduced to 105 in the year 2018 (up to April) as compared to 211 cases in the corresponding period in 2017, according to a statement from the Railways. "Delhi witnesses a large number of passengers from all states.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the NR is committed to providing safety and security to the passengers in the coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP). For this purpose, most affected sections/stations have already been identified. Special teams of crime intelligence at the divisions and headquarters level have been constituted to nab the criminals," the statement said.

A close watch is kept on anti-social elements with the help of CCTV cameras. Coordination meetings with GRP/civil police are being held regularly. The RPF and the GRP have provided 24X7 security helpline numbers - 182 and 1512 respectively, it said.

Escort parties are being sensitized to keep a vigilant eye on suspected persons while the train is departing /arriving at stations. Staff is also deployed in plain clothes at the end of the platforms to keep an eye on miscreants committing crime at the time of departure/arrival of the train.

The train escort parties are briefed to ensure that the doors of the trains are properly locked/closed. Similarly, the train attendants at the originating station are briefed to ensure that doors of the coaches are locked/closed during the journey, the statement said.