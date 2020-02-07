App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

5-year-old raped on US Embassy grounds in Delhi: Report

The embassy compound is in the upscale diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, and is one of the most heavily-guarded locations in the capital city.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The five-year-old daughter of a housekeeper at the US Embassy in Delhi was allegedly raped on the embassy grounds, Business Insider has reported.

A 25-year-old man, the son of another embassy worker, who lives in the vicinity has been charged with the crime. The accused has been arrested by the Delhi Police.

The police told media persons that as the girl played outside the embassy's staff quarters, she was lured in by the accused, who later raped her.

Doctors have confirmed that the girl was raped, BBC has reported. She was able to identify the perpetrator "point blank", DCP Delhi Police Eish Singhal said.

In a statement, the US Embassy said they are "deeply disturbed by the alleged misconduct".

"We promptly took action when we were informed of the allegation, and brought this matter to the attention of the police. Of course, we are cooperating fully with them," the Embassy spokesperson added.

The accused does not work with the embassy, but lives in the embassy quarters in view of his father's employment there. The embassy compound is in the upscale diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, and is one of the most heavily-guarded locations in the capital city.

The investigation is ongoing and a court date is yet to be set.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 06:12 pm

tags #Crime #crime against women #Delhi #India

