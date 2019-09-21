5% VAT on liquor, petrol and diesel in Madhya Pradesh

The increase in prices will come into effect from midnight.
In view of extensive damage caused by heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on September 20 decided to impose five percent VAT on liquor, petrol and diesel to generate additional revenue, said an official.
The state suffered an estimated loss of Rs 12,000 crore due to excessive rains this monsoon, a senior official said.
The five percent Value Added Tax will be a temporary measure, he added.
The increase in prices will come into effect from midnight, he said.
First Published on Sep 21, 2019 10:34 am