5-storey under-construction building collapses in Ghaziabad, 1 dead

A five-storey under-construction building collapsed here today, killing at least one person and injuring some others, officials said. The building was located in Akash Nagar area of the Masuri police station limits.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were pressed into service soon after the incident and rescue and search operations were underway, police said.

"So far, we have pulled out one dead body and rescued one person trapped in the debris," a senior NDRF official told PTI.

The Ghaziabad police said in a tweet that some labourers were rescued and sent to a hospital for treatment.

There was no report as yet if there were more people trapped in the collapsed structure.

The incident comes within a week of a six-storey under-construction building collapsing on another five-storey building in Greater Noida.

The twin-building collapse in Shahberi village had claimed nine lives, including that of a toddler and two women.