5 more die in Bihar floods, toll reaches 97

With five more deaths, the death toll in Bihar floods reached 97 on Saturday, the state's disaster management department said. Four deaths reported from Madhubani district which accounted for 18 casualties and one from Darbhanga where a total of 10 people died in the deluge.

Sitamarhi, with 27 deaths, remained the worst-affected district, the disaster management department said in its report.

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi toured Sitamarhi to take stock of relief and rehabilitation work in the district on Saturday.

A total of 12 districts of Bihar have been affected by flash floods that have hit the state in the wake of torrential rainfall in the catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal last week.