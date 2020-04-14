App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 06:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

5 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

Security forces nabbed five terrorist associates belonging to LeT on Monday night, a police official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Five terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday. Arms and ammunition were recovered based on disclosures made by them, the police said.

Incriminating materials, including five hand grenades, one under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and one UBGL grenade, were recovered at their instance, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the police official said.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Lashkar-e-Taiba

