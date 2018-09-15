App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

5 LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in J&K

The encounter between the militants and security forces began this morning after the forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Five militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir Saturday, officials said.

Five militants have been killed in the operation at Chowgam in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, an Army official said here.

He said weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site.

The operation is over, the official said.

related news

The encounter between the militants and security forces began this morning after the forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there.

While the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon the forces, ensuing a gunfight.

A police official said the militants belonged to two outfits of LeT and HM and their killing was a huge success for the forces.

"It is a huge success for police and security forces. The militants belonged to both HM and LeT," he said.

He said most of the slain militants were "involved in a series of terror acts including killing of two bank employees and many policemen".

"They were also involved in bank robberies and weapon looting," the police official said.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out near the site of the encounter as groups of youths started pelting stones on the forces, the official said.

He said a few youths have been injured in the forces' action on the protesters.

Train services between Baramulla and Qazigund have been suspended due to apprehensions of law and order problems.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 12:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.