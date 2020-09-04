172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|5-killed-in-explosion-at-fireworks-factory-in-tamil-nadus-cuddalore-5797471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

7 killed in explosion at fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

Moneycontrol News

At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on September 4. More people were injured.

The incident happened at Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil. The blast completely damaged the building, police said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Tamil Nadu

