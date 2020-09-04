7 killed in explosion at fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.
At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on September 4. More people were injured.The incident happened at Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil. The blast completely damaged the building, police said.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 12:33 pm