7 killed in explosion at fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

At least seven people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on September 4. More people were injured.



Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to seven in Cuddalore fire incident, says SP M Sree Abhinav https://t.co/lGY1REwZpl pic.twitter.com/WBgOOJVbbt

— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

The incident happened at Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil. The blast completely damaged the building, police said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)