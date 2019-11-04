App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

5 killed, 40 injured in bus accident on Mumbai-Pune highway

The mishap took place near the Amrutanjan bridge tunnel around 5 am when the luxury bus, carrying nearly 47 passengers, was on way to Mumbai from Karad in Satara district, Khopoli police station's senior inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least five people were killed and 40 others injured when a private bus fell into a valley on old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra early Monday morning, police said.

The mishap took place near the Amrutanjan bridge tunnel around 5 am when the luxury bus, carrying nearly 47 passengers, was on way to Mumbai from Karad in Satara district, Khopoli police station's senior inspector Dhanaji Kshirsagar said.

The driver apparently lost control over the wheels following which the bus overturned and fell into a 30 to 40 feet deep valley, he said.

Close

"At least five people were killed and 40 others, including the bus driver, received injuries," he said

The victims were returning from Karad after the Diwali vacations, he said.

The deceased were yet to be identified, he said, adding that the injured people were admitted to hospitals at Khalapur, Khopoli (in Raigad district), and Pune.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 11:42 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mumbai-Pune highway

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.