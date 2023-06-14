5 earthquakes hit Jammu region in a day, educational institutes shut

Earthquake

Five earthquakes jolted the Jammu region on Wednesday and triggered panic among residents, a day after a 5.4 magnitude quake hit the Doda district of the Union Territory.

The fresh earthquakes have prompted the administration to shut down educational institutes in twin mountainous districts of Doda and Kishtwar. Officials said the earthquakes that occurred in the Jammu region on Wednesday causes some damage to property but there were no reports so far of any casualties.

In Kishtwar, a 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 8.29 am. Its epicentre was at a depth of five kilometers, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). Prior to that, tremors of magnitude 3.5 were recorded in Doda at 7.56 am and the epicenter was at a depth of 10 kilometers, data from the NCS showed.

Two more earthquakes were recorded in the early hours of the day as well. At 2.20 am, a 4.3 magnitude quake was recorded in the Doda district at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the data.

The other quake, which had a magnitude of 2.8, occurred 74 kilometers east of Katra in Reasi district at 2.43 am, according to the NCS. Its epicentre lay at a depth of five kilometres. A magnitude 3.4 earthquake, latest in the series, hit Kishtwar around 4pm on Wednesday. The fifth quake to jolt the Jammu region on Wednesday struck at a depth of 5 km, according to the NCS data.

The five fresh earthquakes hit a day after high-intensity tremors jolted the Doda district. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Bhaderwah, Dilmir Chowdhary told