5 candidates backed by LJP's students wing won in student council polls in DU colleges

Five candidates supported by the Lok Janshakti Party's student wing Chhatra Lok Janshakti (CLJ) won in the student council polls in various colleges under the Delhi University, party supremo and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said Friday. The party had backed nine candidates out of which five won, he said in a tweet.

All the five candidates were facilitated by Paswan.

The ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, on Thursday bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.