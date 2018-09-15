App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2018 09:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

5 candidates backed by LJP's students wing won in student council polls in DU colleges

The ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, on Thursday bagged three posts, including that of the president, in DUSU elections

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Five candidates supported by the Lok Janshakti Party's student wing Chhatra Lok Janshakti (CLJ) won in the student council polls in various colleges under the Delhi University, party supremo and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said Friday. The party had backed nine candidates out of which five won, he said in a tweet.

All the five candidates were facilitated by Paswan.

The ABVP, the student wing of the RSS, on Thursday bagged three posts, including that of the president, in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.
First Published on Sep 15, 2018 08:54 am

tags #Delhi #DU #India

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.