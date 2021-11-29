5 arrested for trading cannabis via e-commerce platform

(Representative image)

Five people from Vizag, including a father-son duo, were arrested for trading contraband cannabis from the city to Madhya Pradesh via an e-commerce platform, The Times of India reported.

The five accused are identified as Ch Srinivasa Rao and his son Ch Mohan Raju aka Rakhi and three others – B Krishnam Raju, Ch Venkateswara Rao and J Kumaraswamy, the report said.

According to S Satish Kumar, Joint director of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Vizag, they received “credible information” on which Srinivasa Rao was arrested and 48 kg of dry ganja was seized from a rented home in Kancharapalem area of the city on November 21.

Kumar said that packaging materials such as tapes, electronic weighing machines, covers and cardboard boxes were also recovered from the house, apart from the ganja.

Probe into the racket tracked that Rao made acquaintance with Mukul Jaiswal and Suraj Pawaiya from MP who registered on an e-commerce site as vendors for ‘Babu Tex’ firm and became their contact person to smuggle dry ganja from Vizag city to MP and Rajasthan.

The ‘vendor’ duo used GST numbers of other companies and supplied cannabis in the city. The drug was being transported under the ‘supernatural’ stevia dry leaves label, the report said.

Associates Kumaraswamy and Krishnam Raju, and van driver Venkateswara Rao were later also arrested. Rao’s son Rakhi was also found to be involved in the illegal trade and thus arrested, Kumar added.

“We suspect Pawaiya and Jaiswal transported over 600 to 700 kg of dry ganja from Vizag to Madhya Pradesh through the e-commerce site over the past eight months,” Kumar told the paper.

Notably, the online cannabis racket was first cracked by the Bhind police in Madhya Pradesh, who arrested three youth and seized more than 20 kg of dry ganja.