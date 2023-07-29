5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An aerial shot of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.(Image: Unsplash)

An earthquake measuring 5.8 jolted Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands early on July 29. The epicentre was 126 km southeast of Port Blair, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

There has been no report of damage to life or property, so far, in the quake that struck at 12.53 am at a depth of 69 km.

More details are awaited.

New agency Reuters, citing the German Research Center for Geosciences, said the quake measured 6 on the Richter scale and was at a depth of 10 km.

This is the second quake to rock the area this month. On July 9, NCS reported a 5.3 magnitude quake in the Southeast of Campbell Bay.

(With agency inputs)

