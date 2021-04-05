English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sikkim, impact felt in neighbouring states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation by speaking to the chief ministers of Bihar, Sikkim and Assam, Government of India sources claimed.

Moneycontrol News
April 05, 2021 / 10:45 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude struck Sikkim on the night of April 5, the National Centre for Seismology said. The tremors erupted at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

The impact of the earthquake was also felt in the neighbouring states of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the damage caused due to the quake. He is speaking to the chief ministers of all the four affected states, and "has already spoken to CMs of Bihar, Assam, and Sikkim", reports citing Government of India (GoI) sources claimed.

An official, while speaking to news agency PTI, said locals in the earthquake-affected regions got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property was reported so far.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assam #Bihar #earthquake #Narendra Modi #National Centre for Seismology #Sikkim #west bengal
first published: Apr 5, 2021 10:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.