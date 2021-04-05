5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sikkim, impact felt in neighbouring states

Representative image

An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude struck Sikkim on the night of April 5, the National Centre for Seismology said. The tremors erupted at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km near the India-Bhutan border.

The impact of the earthquake was also felt in the neighbouring states of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the damage caused due to the quake. He is speaking to the chief ministers of all the four affected states, and "has already spoken to CMs of Bihar, Assam, and Sikkim", reports citing Government of India (GoI) sources claimed.

An official, while speaking to news agency PTI, said locals in the earthquake-affected regions got frightened and rushed out of their houses but no loss of life or property was reported so far.

(With PTI inputs)