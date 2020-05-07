App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 487 Maharashtra cops found COVID-19 positive since lockdown: Anil Deshmukh

The lockdown was imposed on March 24 and has been extended till May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that 487 policemen have tested COVID-19 positive in the state ever since the nationwide lockdown came into force.

The lockdown was imposed on March 24 and has been extended till May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "487 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since the lockdown."

In a series of tweets, he also said that there is a steady rise in the number of calls regarding COVID-19 on the police helpline number 100.

The minister added as many as 85,309 calls have been received on the number so far.

The NCP leader also said that 3,10,694 passes have been issued for essential service providers and those caught in emergencies till now.

The minister said that 2,24,219 people have been isolated in the state for possible exposure to the coronavirus and 649 were found to be violating the quarantine.

"The state govt's running 4,738 relief camps where 4,35,030 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food & necessities. 1,281 offences have been registered for illegal transport," he said on the micro-blogging site.

The minister added that as many as 96,231 offences have been registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code since the lockdown was imposed, leading to 18,858 arrests and seizure of 53,330 vehicles.

"Cumulatively Rs 3,56,81,994 have been collected in fines from offenders. There've been 189 instances of assaults on policemen," Deshmukh said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 7, 2020 02:55 pm

