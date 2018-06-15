App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

45 traders fined Rs 23.45 lakh for GST tax evasion

Surprise checks and inspection were held as part of a month-long drive launched by the commercial tax department from May 15.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A penalty of Rs 23.48 lakh was imposed on 45 traders for evading payment of GST to the tune of Rs 51.3 lakh in the last one month beginning May 15.

The Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, G Srinivas, in a release said they acted on a tip-off from the public who informed them through Whatsapp, e-mail and also in written complaints, of non-issuance of proper bills by the traders.

Surprise checks and inspection were held as part of a month-long drive launched by the commercial tax department from May 15.

The department also conducted surprise checks of lorries and identified several discrepancies. Rs 7.05 lakh was collected as tax, that was not remitted to the department for goods, being transported.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 10:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

