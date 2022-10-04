45 feared trapped as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Representative Image

A bus carrying nearly 50 passengers fell into a gorge on the Rikhnikhal-Birokhal road near Simdi village in Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand.

Police have reached the spot and rescue efforts are on.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached State Disaster Management Center after he was informed about the bus accident.

ANI news agency quoting the CM said that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams mobilised for the accident spot and the government is trying its best to take all the facilities to the accident spot.

Further details are awaited.

In a similar accident in June this year, 15 people were dead after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a gorge. The bus was carrying over 30 passengers to Yamunotri.

In the morning today, ten mountaineers were killed in an avalanche at Mount Draupadi Ka Danda - II peak in Uttarkashi district.

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning, NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for details.