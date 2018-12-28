App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

4,305 journals removed from UGC-approved list: Minister

The UGC's Standing Committee on notification of journals has decided that the recommendation portal will now be opened once every year and the universities will be asked to recommend journals, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has removed 4,305 journals from its list of approved journals based on "careful scrutiny and analysis", Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on December 28.

The UGC currently recognises three categories of journals -- journals indexed in "Web of Science or Scopus", those recommended by the Standing Committee and the Language Committee, and journals recommended by the universities, Singh said in response to a question.

The UGC's Standing Committee on notification of journals has decided that the recommendation portal will now be opened once every year and the universities will be asked to recommend journals, he said.

Further, from this year onwards, every recommendation submitted by the universities will be re-verified under the supervision of the Standing Committee on notification of journals, to ascertain that only good quality journals are included in the UGC-approved list with correct publication details.

In another question about the quality of journals, the minister said the UGC has decided to establish a Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (CARE) in order to redefine and strengthen the procedure for inclusion of journals in the discipline of Humanities and Social Science, etc.

A public notice was issued in this regard on November 28, he added.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.