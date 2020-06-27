App
India
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 11:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

Three of them, all constables, have died due to the infection till now, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

PTI

As many as 417 personnel of the Thane police commissionerate have tested coronavirus positive so far, an official said on Saturday.

Three of them, all constables, have died due to the infection till now, Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

"A total of 313 police personnel have been discharged after recovery, while 101 others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The patients include officials," she said.

Apart from Thane city, the Thane police commissionerate covers areas under Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambarnath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur.

Meanwhile, Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has urged the personnel to remain "extra cautious" while performing their duties in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was speaking at a health camp organised on Friday for the police staff in Thane.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 11:26 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.