MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

41 domestic defence vendor proposals worth Rs 86,623 crore approved since May 2020: Govt

Bhatt was responding to a question on the procurement started in the defence sector under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme of the Centre.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 08:19 PM IST
File image

File image

Forty-one proposals of domestic defence vendors worth Rs 86,623 crore have been approved by the central government since May last year for capital procurement, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said on Wednesday.

He was responding to a question on the procurement started in the defence sector under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme of the Centre.

"Total 41 AoN (Acceptance of Necessity) worth Rs 86,623.55 crore have been accorded to domestic vendors for capital acquisition since May 2020, Bhatt said.

"For the year 2021-22, the allocation of domestic procurement has been enhanced compared to the previous year, and this year, it is about 64.09 per cent of the allocated amount for military modernisation (Rs 71,438.36 crore), he said.
PTI
Tags: #Ajay Bhatt #atmanirbhar bharat scheme #Current Affairs #Defence Ministry #India
first published: Jul 28, 2021 08:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.