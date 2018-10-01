App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 06:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

405.8 mn UPI transactions worth Rs 59,835 cr clocked in Sept 2018

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Monthly transactions through unified payments interface (UPI) increased by more than 30 percent month-on-month to 405.87 million in September, totalling over Rs 59,835 crore in value, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) data.

About 312.02 million UPI transactions totalling Rs 54,212.26 crore were clocked in the month of August 2018.

Of the total, government-backed BHIM UPI registered 16.33 million transactions worth Rs 7,064.86 crore in September compared to 16.5 million transactions (totalling Rs 6,872.57 crore) in the previous month.

Over 120 banks are now live on UPI in the country as on September, according to the NPCI data.

UPI, which is a payments system launched by the NPCI, facilitates fund transfer between two bank accounts without having to share details of the beneficiary's bank account.

At the end of August, there have been more than 31.6 million downloads of the BHIM app on Android and around 1.63 million on the iOS platform.

In a statement, Alibaba and SoftBank-backed Paytm claimed that it registered over 137 million UPI transactions in September, contributing over 33 percent of the overall transactions.

The company said it has been enabling and promoting BHIM UPI for offline payments and over 5 million offline merchants out of its 9.5 million merchant-base now accept Paytm UPI.

"Our country is embracing digital payments for their everyday use cases. Paytm has built an ecosystem where users can make payments for various services such as mobile recharges, electricity and water bills, metro commute and also at the offline stores," Paytm Senior Vice President Deepak Abbot said.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 05:53 pm

tags #Business #India

