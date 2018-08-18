4,000 security personnel deployed for Vajpayee's final journey

Over 4,000 police and paramilitary personnel stood guard as the funeral procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee started from the BJP headquarters for Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here today, a senior police officer said. All the senior officers were personally monitoring the situation, including Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik who was present at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, where Vajpayee's mortal remains were consigned to flames.

Police said a security plan was devised together by the northern and southern ranges.

Thirty companies comprising close to 2,500 police and paramilitary personnel, 600 policemen from the security wing and 800 traffic policemen had been deployed to ensure the procession went off without any glitches.

Thirty Parakram vans manned by NSG-trained drivers and commandos, which are mandated for anti-terror and other operations warranting armed response, were also deployed for the event.

Rajesh Khurana, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central) range, said there was multidisciplinary coordination for the unprecedented event.

Another officer said the New Delhi, Central, North police districts, traffic unit and the security wing have been busy since the last week.

"In the lead-up to Independence Day, they were busy with its preparations and after the news about Vajpayee's death, the three districts had to make arrangements for VIP movement and the common people to pay their last respects," he said, adding the security personnel braved heat and humidity to ensure things went off smoothly.

"After it was announced that his funeral would be taking place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in north district, we carried out anti-sabotage checks. Anti-aircraft guns were deployed on rooftops to thwart any aerial intrusion by objects like drones and projectiles," the officer said.

He admitted that planning for the state funeral was a mammoth task.

A sea of people today joined the funeral procession of the BJP veteran, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking behind the gun carriage carrying the mortal remains.

BJP chief Amit Shah, Union ministers and chief ministers of several states, including Vijay Rupani, Shivraj Chouhan, Yogi Adityanath and Devendra Fadnavis were among those who walked sombrely behind the carriage as it slowly made its way to the cremation site.

Vajpayee, 93, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here last evening after prolonged illness.