App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

400 additional bunkers sanctioned for border residents in J&K's Poonch, Rajouri

The administration has directed officials to ensure speedy construction of these bunkers and it said the funds would be placed with the deputy commissioners concerned through the Rural Development Department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on march 2 sanctioned additional 400 individual bunkers for the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri which witnessed intense shelling from Pakistani troops over the past five days.

"In view of the heightened cross-border shelling, the government has sanctioned additional 200 individual bunkers each for Poonch and Rajouri districts," an official spokesman said.

The administration has directed officials to ensure speedy construction of these bunkers and it said the funds would be placed with the deputy commissioners concerned through the Rural Development Department.

"The bunkers will get built in the next one month as per the prescribed specifications," the spokesman said.

related news

According to locals, he said the bunkers have been found to be an effective response to cross-border shelling, providing border residents a safe place to shelter themselves during shelling incidents.

Meanwhile, a prominent Gujjar leader Shamsher Hakla Poonchi expressed grief over the killing of four civilians over the past couple of days in the cross-border shelling by Pakistan in Poonch district and urged the government to set up safe colonies for the border residents.

He condemned Pakistan for targeting civilian areas and said the people are facing a lot of problems due to heavy shelling from across the border.

"The Centre should establish safe colonies for residents of the Line of Control (LoC) so that they can live a peaceful life and save themselves from the Pakistani shelling," he said, adding that the border residents have always played a special role for the country without caring for their lives and properties.

"The people living near the borders are socially, educationally, economically and politically backward and lack even basic facilities like road communication, electricity, medical facilities, education and water supply," he said.

Poonchi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately sanction special package for welfare and upliftment of the border residents.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 05:31 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.