Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

40 school students injured in collision of 2 buses in UP

The incident took place at 8.50 am, when a school bus collided with a tourist bus.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
At least 40 school students were injured after two buses collided on the Sonauli-Gorakhpur highway in Purenderpur area here on February 28 morning, police said. The incident took place at 8.50 am, when a school bus collided with a tourist bus, they said.

The injured students were taken to hospital, where they received preliminary treatment, police said, adding, a probe into the matter is on.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 11:36 am

