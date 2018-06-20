App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Majority of Delhiites will vote for BJP in Lok Sabha polls if held today: ABP survey

The poll showed that 40 percent of the people in Delhi would vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha election, while 25 percent would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Majority of Delhiites would vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election if it were to be held today, according to a poll conducted by ABP.

The poll showed that 40 percent of the people in Delhi would vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha election, while 25 percent would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, and 24 percent would vote for Congress.

In 2014, all seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi were won by the BJP.

This shows that Delhiites believe BJP to be the best option for the central government. But the same cannot be said about Delhi's assembly, which is currently being ruled by AAP.

related news

In a poll that asked them their preference for the assembly election, 39 percent of Delhiites said they would vote for AAP, while 38 percent said they would vote for BJP. In comparison, only 13 percent said they would vote for Congress.

Going by the results of ABP's poll, 67 percent of all Delhiites approve of Kejriwal's governance.

Kejriwal's constant criticism of the Modi government has seemingly reached people's ears, as the poll shows that 50 percent people believe that Modi isn't letting the Kejriwal government work.

Nearly 48 percent do not want Congress to support AAP in its battle against the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, while 45 percent do.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 10:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.