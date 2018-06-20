Majority of Delhiites will vote for BJP in Lok Sabha polls if held today: ABP survey

Majority of Delhiites would vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha election if it were to be held today, according to a poll conducted by ABP.

The poll showed that 40 percent of the people in Delhi would vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha election, while 25 percent would vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, and 24 percent would vote for Congress.

In 2014, all seven Lok Sabha seats from Delhi were won by the BJP.

This shows that Delhiites believe BJP to be the best option for the central government. But the same cannot be said about Delhi's assembly, which is currently being ruled by AAP.

In a poll that asked them their preference for the assembly election, 39 percent of Delhiites said they would vote for AAP, while 38 percent said they would vote for BJP. In comparison, only 13 percent said they would vote for Congress.

Going by the results of ABP's poll, 67 percent of all Delhiites approve of Kejriwal's governance.

Kejriwal's constant criticism of the Modi government has seemingly reached people's ears, as the poll shows that 50 percent people believe that Modi isn't letting the Kejriwal government work.

Nearly 48 percent do not want Congress to support AAP in its battle against the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, while 45 percent do.