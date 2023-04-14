 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

40 injured in footbridge collapse during Baisakhi celebrations in J&K's Udhampur

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said. People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said.

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations. Image Credits: ANI

Forty people, including several children, were injured on Friday when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said. People in large numbers were on the bridge when it collapsed, the officials said.

The bridge collapsed due to overloading as large number of people were on it at the time of the accident, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar told PTI.

There is no causality, he added. Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, the officials said. The injured have been admitted to Chenani hospital, they said.