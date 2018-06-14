App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

40 feet long whale washes ashore near Mumbai

This is the eighth recorded case of a whale carcass washing ashore in Maharashtra in the last three years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The decomposed body of a 40 feet long whale has washed ashore on the Arabian Sea coast in nearby Raigad district, an official said.

The whale washed ashore at Khardanda near Uran last evening, the official said, adding that some visitors to the sea shore first spotted it.

"It is likely that this is a blue whale," N Vasudevan, additional principal chief conservator of forest, said.

"We will bury the carcass at the site itself," Vasudevan said.

This is the eighth recorded case of a whale carcass washing ashore in Maharashtra in the last three years, the official said.

A 48 feet long whale had washed ashore on the Uran coast in 1978.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 08:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #environment #India #mumbai

