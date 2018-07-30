40 buses torched, stones pelted in Pune as Maratha quota fire burns again

The protests for reservation in education and jobs for Marathas has once again turned violent in Pune as agitators torched at least 40 buses and damaged another 50 on Monday afternoon.

The protesters behind vandalism are suspected to be from the Maratha Kranti Morcha, the same group that led the multi-day Maharashtra-wide agitation over reservation for Marathas last week.

Also read: All you need to know about the Maratha Kranti Morcha protests in Maharashtra

The buses were set on fire at the Chakan industrial area on the Pune-Nashik highway on the city's outskirts. Police had to lob teargas shells and fire in the air to control the mob, officials said.