you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2018 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

4 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy

The fishermen from Mandapam were arrested for poaching in Lanka's territorial waters near Neduntheevu and charged with using banned fishing nets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy today for allegedly poaching fish in the island nation's waters, a state fisheries department official said here.

The fishermen from Mandapam near here were arrested for poaching in Lanka's territorial waters near Neduntheevu and charged with using banned fishing nets, Fisheries Assistant Director Gopinath said.

They were taken to Kangesanthurai along with the boat and lodged at the naval base there, he added.

Meanwhile, Lankan Navy personnel in four boats chased away Tamil Nadu fishermen in 200 boats when they were fishing near Katchatheevu in the Palk Straits, he said.

The fishermen had to return without a catch.

Lankan Navy personnel had on July 5 arrested 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen for allegedly fishing near Karainagar in their territorial waters.
First Published on Jul 8, 2018 12:20 pm

tags #India #Sri Lanka #Tamil Nadu

