4 more Omicron cases detected in Delhi: City health minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File image)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said four more cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, have been detected in the national capital and all have travel history to foreign countries.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not spread in the community so far and the situation is under control, he added.

"So far, six people have been found Omicron positive in the capital. One of them has been discharged. All of them had travelled to foreign countries and were transferred to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital from the (Indira Gandhi International) airport," Jain told reporters.

So far, 74 travellers have been sent from the airport to the hospital, where a special ward has been set up for isolating and treating suspected cases of Omicron. Thirty-six of them have been discharged and 38 are admitted to the hospital.

Delhi’s first patient of the Omicron variant — a 37-year-old man from Ranchi — was discharged from the LNJP hospital on Monday after he tested negative for COVID-19 twice, officials said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The man had travelled from Tanzania to Doha and from there, to Delhi on a Qatar Airways flight on December 2. He stayed in Johannesburg in South Africa for a week and had mild symptoms.