App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 09:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

4 militants killed in fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Shopian

The security forces had cordoned off the area last night following specific intelligence inputs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Four militants were killed in a fresh exchange of fire with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said today. With these deaths, the number of militants killed in the overnight operation reached five.

"Four more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Kiloora in Shopian. One terrorist was killed last night," an Army official said, adding the operation was still going on.

The security forces had cordoned off the area last night following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there and had started a search operation there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces, an official had said.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 09:12 am

tags #India #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.